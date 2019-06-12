Carolyn Jean Rains, 59, a resident of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, at Livingston Regional Hospital.

She was preceded in death by four brothers, Albert, Phillip, Bill and James Wright.

She is survived by two sisters, Mary Parrigin of Albany and Nadine Horrowitz of Ft. Pierce, Florida. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating, and burial in the Caney Branch Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.