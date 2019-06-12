Dora Key Hood

Dorla Key Hood, 83, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at the Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, Tennessee,

She was born in Burkesville, Kentucky on Tuesday, December 31, 1935, the daughter of Sellie Vanis and Naomi Webbie (Guthrie) Key. She was of Baptist faith, a member of Grace Union Baptist Church, and a Kitchen Manager for Cumberland County High School.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Taylor “Spud” Hood, a son, Joe Hood, and a brother, Walter P. Key.

She is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Walter) Brown of Livingston, Tennessee; siblings, Wildon L. Key of Louisville, Kentucky, Nada Key Groce and Becky Rush, both of Burkesville, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Carolyn M. Key of Louisville, Kentucky,;granddaughter, Dr. Laura Hood; and very special adopted grandson, Jimmy Sherfield.

The funeral service was conducted on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home, with Bro. James Shenko and Bro. Craig Green officiating. Burial was in the Gaines Hill Cemetery in Cumberland County, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are appreciated to Gaines Hill Cemetery, c/o Patricia Brown (112 Jaybird Drive, Livingston, Tennessee 38570).

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of all arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.