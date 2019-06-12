FFA officers address public at Clinton County Library

This past week, three Future Farmers of America officers from Clinton County High School spent their day at the public library advocating about Agriculture. Clinton County FFA Chapter President Makenzie Kerney, Vice President- Hailey Cole and Fundraiser Committee Chair- Jaden Mullins used the day to advocate about the FFA and inform the public about Horticulture. The officers assisted children in the community as they utilized the information they were taught to start their own “mini garden.” Children were taught the fundamentals of proper garden management and the importance of garden maintenance. The officers hope that their message to the public will make a positive impact to the children and their families within the Clinton County community.

Summary written by Chapter President, Makenzie Kerney