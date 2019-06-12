Gray receives scholarship

Matthew Shane Gray, a 2019 graduate of Ohio County High School, has been selected to receive a full schoarship from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a degree in Civil Engineering at Western Kentucky University.

This scholarship, which was established in 1948, offers students the opportunity to work for the Cabinet during summer months, as well as full-time employment upon graduation. Students are chosen based on performance in high ACT score aptitude in math and science and an interest in engineering as a career.

Shane is the son of Brian and Joyce Lynn Gray and the grandson of Donnie and Billie Joyce Asberry, Albany, and the late Lynn Hensley.