Fire completely destroys Stearns home in Hogback

The Albany Fire Department responded to a call last week and found a home completely engulfed in flames in the Hogback Community of Clinton County.

“When we got there it was burning what appeared to be around a window air conditioner,” Albany Fire Chief Robert Roeper said. “We don’t know if it was a faulty air conditioner or if it was the wiring.”

Roeper said the home was owned and occupied by Benny Stearns. Stearns, according to Roeper, had gone for a walk and came back to see his home fully involved with flames.

“To be honest, the wiring wasn’t adequate for the size air conditioner that was in the house,” Roeper said. “When we found out he wasn’t in the house, we pulled back because the roof was already caving in.”