Short fiscal court meeting deals with city street work

Clinton County Fiscal Court held another short call meeting Monday morning with four of six members present.

Although two votes were taken, both pertained to the same issue.

The court first voted 3-0 with two abstentions, to approve a resolution pertaining to assisting the city in blacktopping city streets.

Magistrate Ray Marcum, who along with Magistrate Johnny Russell and Judge/Executive Ricky Craig voting yes, did question the need for the city to try and do “minimum damage” when they have to make road repairs.

Magistrate Terry Buster, along with magistrate Jerry Lowhorn, who abstained, noted that the county could charge the city for necessary repairs and judge Craig also noted the city is now using the road borer more when making repairs to streets.

On a motion by Marcum, the court also voted to approve an inter-local agreement with the city pertaining to the same issue, which states in part:

“…the parties in this agreement desire to use County Road Money/Kentucky state bond money to blacktop various roads in the City of Albany, which is in Clinton County.

“…that for and in consideration of mutual benefits which shall inure to the parties and the City of Albany receiving and benefiting from improvements made to the roadways, the parties do hereby agree:

“1. The City of Albany grants and conveys to the County of Clinton the right to enter upon said roadways and make improvements;

2. The Clinton County Fiscal Court and the City of Albany agree to allow the fiscal court to use various funds to blacktop roads.”

With no other items of business on the agenda, the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of Clinton Fiscal Court is scheduled for Thursday, June 20 at 5 p.m.