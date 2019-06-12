Fair off to a good start, continues through Saturday





The Clinton County Fair kicked off Saturday with the crowning of the Miss Teen Clinton County and the Miss Clinton County Fair. In the bottom photo, contestants from the Miss Clinton County lined the stage Saturday night.

Monday night saw the Muddy Mayhem obstacle course get under way as Oakley Matthews, top photo, and McKenna Moons, above right, went through the muddy mess.

In the photo right, Lelan Gibson spent time on the motorcycle rides in the carnival. On the lower track, Darin Huddleston worked the sled as he pulled it down the track at the Lawnmower pulls.

The Clinton County Fair continues the rest of the week with the Demolition Derby on Wednesday night, ATV Rodeo and Wrestling on Thursday night, Truck Pull, Tractor Give-a-way and Go Cart Racing on Friday night and Monster Truck show on Saturday night.

A schedule of remaining events is on page 8.








