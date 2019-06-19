, age 58, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and formerly of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Fort Lauderdale.

He was the son of the late Jimmy Foxx and June (Miller) Upchurch, and a 1977 graduate at Clinton County High School.

He is survived by a brother, Joseph Miller Upchurch also of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service for Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Jr., was conducted Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Jim England officiating. Burial followed in the Memorial Hill Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Jimmy Foxx Upchurch, Jr.