Ora Mae Beck, 93, a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Pickett County Care and Rehab Center in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She was the wife of the late Lewis O. Beck, Sr., and a member of the Pine Grove United Methodist Church.

She is survived by a daughter, Marcia Beck of Nashville, Tennessee; a son, Lewis (Debbie) Beck of La Vergne, Tennessee.

Two granchildren and two great-grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Saturday, June 15, at the Pine Grove Methodist Church, with Bro. Wayne Watts and Bro. Roger Jones officiating. Burial was in the Pine Grove Cemetery.

Arrangements were through the Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.