The Asberry Petting Zoo attraction was one of the fan favorite areas to hang out last Tuesday at the Clinton County Fair, especially for the young fair goers.

Above, several pens of animals were available for people to hold and pet and other animal related activities were featured in relation to the petting zoo.

At left, Sarah Wilson Browning held her daughter, Emery, in the saddle as the youngster enjoyed a few laps around the pony ride feature.