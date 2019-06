honor roll

The Webb School recently announced its A and B honor rolls for the fourth quarter of the 2018-2019 school year.

Dalton Gregory, 11th grader, son of Frank and Kathleen Gregory, of Albany, earned B Honor Roll status.

An independent college preparatory day/boarding school for grades 6-12, The Webb School is the oldest continuously operating school of its kind in the South. The school has a dual emphasis on academic excellence and character development.