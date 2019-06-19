Industrial Authority conducts brief regular meeting

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority held its regular meeting last Thursday morning, June 13 with four of seven members on hand, along with Executive Director April Speck.

There was a limited item of business on the agenda for the meeting which lasted approximately a half hour.

Under new business, board members discussed having the parking lot at the Welcome Center worked on. On a motion by board member Randy Jones, they voted unanimously to advertise for sealed bids. The bids will be reviewed and possibly acted on at the board’s next regular meeting.

The board also reviewed a rough draft proposal for a possible loan project, but tabled action pending further information on the loan prospect being obtained.

The board also voted to pay claims and bills and approved minutes from its previous meeting.

The next meeting of the Industrial Authority will be announced at a later date.