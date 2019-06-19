Clinton man charged after Wayne collision injures two

(The following was reprinted from the June 12, 2019 Wayne County Outlook by News Editor Melodie Phelps)

Two people were seriously injured and a Clinton County man arrested on Saturday evening, June 8, after a multiple vehicle accident that occurred on Bypass 90 at the Wal-Mart intersection in Monticello.

The accident occurred after police said that Chancelor Britt, 25, allegedly stole a 1995 Jeep Cherokee and drove from Clinton County to Wayne County at a high rate of speed.

The local 911 Dispatch Center was notified just after 7 p.m. June 8 that the vehicle had been reported stolen and was likely traveling east on KY 90.

Deputy Ethan Jones stated in a citation that he was traveling west on KY 90 when he observed the vehicle that matched the description of the one being sought by Clinton County authorities.

In the citation, he stated that the vehicle was traveling 88 miles per hour just west of the intersection at Belden.

Jones stated in the citation that he activated his lights and sirens and turned to pursue the vehicle.

According to the citation, Britt’s vehicle allegedly passed vehicles in the non-passing zone near the Wayne County Detention Center.

The citation states that he also failed to stop at the red light in front of Wal-Mart and collided with three vehicles.

According to Kentucky State Police Trooper Matt Parmley, who is heading up the investigation into the collision, Britt had previously disregarded the red light at the Belden intersection, prior to disregarding the light at the Wal-Mart intersection. He estimated that Britt was traveling between 80 and 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash.

Parmley said Britt’s vehicle initially struck a silver Mustang which was traveling through the intersection onto Barnes Drive.

The vehicle was driven by Makayla Boyatt and was also occupied by two juveniles.

Britt’s vehicle then continued through the intersection and struck a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Jason Cook. Cook was traveling east on KY 90 and had just entered the intersection when his vehicle was struck.

The Cook vehicle then traveled across the median and struck a 2007 Chrysler 300, operated by Alexis Phillips.

Cook and a passenger in his vehicle, Corey Adkins, 17, were both seriously injured in the crash. They were both transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

Phillips was treated for her injuries and released.

Jones stated that Britt fled from the vehicle on foot. Deputy Derek Dennis and Deputy Jerry Coffey apprehended Britt, according to the citation.

He allegedly told the deputies that he had been drinking alcohol and taken methamphetamine two days prior to the accident.

Britt was taken to the Wayne County Hospital for treatment of his injuries. He was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, wanton endangerment first degree, wanton endangerment first degree-police officer, speeding, reckless driving, disregarding traffic control device, fleeing or evading police first degree (motor vehicle), fleeing or evading police first degree (on foot), assault first degree, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs and no operator’s license.

Britt was lodged in the Wayne County Detention Center.