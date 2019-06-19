Nasief attends last board meeting as superintendent

Clinton County Board of Education held its regular business meeting Monday, June 17 with all board members on hand and several routine, annual items of business on the agenda.

Prior to the meeting actually getting underway, Clinton County Schools Board Chairman Kevin Marcum presented outgoing Superintendent Charlotte Nasief with a plaque and other gifts from the school board in recognition of her past seven years as schools superintendent.

Marcum said, the district had been “blessed to have had Nasief over the years,” adding she “had made the district great.”

Supt. Nasief, who was attending her last meeting (barring a special meeting) as schools chief administrator, is officially leaving that position effective June 30.

Nasief also said it had been a blessing to have served as superintendent over the past seven years and had enjoyed working with everyone in the district, calling it a “team” effort.

Recently hired Tim Parson, who will be taking the post effective July 1, was also in attendance at the approximate 35-minute regular session.

During the meeting, the board approved minutes, between meeting disbursements, approved school related trips and schedules and voted to pay claims and bills.

They also heard the monthly finance report from Clinton County School Finance Director Mike Reeves, who noted the district had a “healthy balance” at the end of May and was on sound financial footing at this point.

The personnel report was then given to board members only for their review.

Under action items on the agenda, the board approved a change order to use a little over $8,000 from contingency funds to repair a crack that had been found while the tennis courts were being repaved.

The board then voted to utilize an allotted $153,034 from the Kentucky Department of Education’s Capital Outlay funds for non-construction expenses for the school district.

Also approved was the annual 2019-20 year extra service increments, the 2019-20 Striving Readers Stipend (from a two-year grant) and second reading of updates to the board policies and procedures as recommended by the KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association.)

The board then voted unanimously to renew its contract with TRANE for an energy resources contract. Company representatives were in attendance and thanked the board for the contract renewal, noting they had worked with the local district since 2005.

Board members then renewed the agreement with ONE CALL NOW at a cost of $1.19 per student; approved a contract with KSBA for Medicaid Training and Billing for special education students in need of the services and again approved an agreement with the Lake Cumberland Community Action, Inc. Head Start programs.

The board approved, on separate votes, a trio of groups/individuals to provide therapy to special needs children in the district for the upcoming year, all out-of-town providers.

They included Hands on Therapy at $60 per hour and $50 per hour travel; Morgan Cimala, $65 per hour and $25 travel (from Pulaski County); and Jacinda Gossage, $45 per hour and $20 per travel (from Wayne County).

The board also voted to change classified aide positions for special needs children at the Early Childhood Center and CCMS to district wide; changed classified cook/baker position from two four-hour employees to one seven-hour employee; voted to declare surplus 28 tables and 10 booths from the CCHS cafeteria to be sold with proceeds going back into Food Services; approved Pepsi as the soft drink provider and renewed the agreement for 2019-20 with the Family and Youth Service Centers to provide services to all schools for the upcoming years.

The board also unanimously approved an agreement with Southern Kentucky Early College and Career Center. Stesha Flowers, director of the facility, gave an overview of the agreement.

Flowers noted the local SKECC was one of 12 regional facilities of its type in Kentucky and five areas where careers were most in demand were being concentrated on via partnership with Cumberland County schools as well as Somerset Community College and Campbellsville University.

The board also approved a revised job description for the district, school services assistant/athletic director.

Director of Pupil Personnel Julie York then gave the attendance report for the school year just ended, 2018-19, as well as giving board members a copy of the Safe Schools Report.

District wide attendance for the year was up just over six tenths of a percent, ending the year unofficially at 93.56 percent overall, up from 92.95 percent the previous year.

Each school in the district showed improved attendance overall and York noted the goal for the district was still going to be 94.5 percent.

Following a brief superintendent’s report and no public comments being received, the board agenda was approved and the meeting was adjourned.

The next board work session is scheduled for Thursday, July 11 and next regular business meeting for Monday, July 15, both at 5 p.m. at the Central Office and open to the public.