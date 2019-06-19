Public hearing on school ‘Nickel Tax’ held, no comments from either side

The Clinton County Board of Education held its regular work session last Thursday with all members present.

After the meeting was called to order, the board entered into a recess for a public hearing on the proposed upcoming fiscal year’s tax rate, which included the recently adopted “Nickel Tax” included in the overall rate.

The Nickel Tax adds five cents on each $100 assessed value on real estate and will be assessed on this year’s tax bills if a recall vote is not requested by the voters.

Other than board members and other officials, including new soon-to-be superintendent Tim Parson, only two spectators were in attendance and neither made any comments, pro or con, in reference to the proposed tax rates.

With no comments from the public being recorded, the meeting was reconvened and the board, on a motion by Gary Norris and seconded by board chairman Kevin Marcum, voted 5-0 to approve the district’s tax rates at 51.4 cents on both real and personal property.

The board had voted in earlier meetings to set the tax rates and also adopt the Nickel Tax, the latter which is earmarked revenue to be set aside for facility improvement or new construction only.

The board’s ultimate goal in passing the Nickel Tax, which can be matched with state dollars and adds to the district’s bonding potential, could see a new high school constructed in the county.

Also one other item of business was voted on, that being first reading of policy and procedure updates as recommended by the KSBA (Kentucky School Boards Association).

Superintendent Charlotte Nasief and Finance Director Mike Reeves also conducted a work session on several topics, including finances, several service agreements and other items that was to be on the regular board meeting agenda for Monday night of this week.

(Details on Monday night’s meeting can be found in a separate article this week.)

Kevin Cheek with Sherman Carter Barnhart Architects also discussed a couple of issues, including the tennis court repairs and asked the board be aware and keep up with Senate Bill 1 (SB1) that pertains to proposed legislative changes in school safety.

He noted that on the latter issue, there were a lot of questions about the new legislation and issues that may cost school districts money in the future to implement.

Cheek did add, however, the Clinton County was ahead of many school districts already in the safety measures it has at its facilities.