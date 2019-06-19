Clinton County Fair scenes





There was a little rain to get the 2019 Clinton County Fair off to a wet start last week, but for the most part, the planned event schedule went off without any problems, and the schedule was a successful one.

Several photos from last week’s Clinton County Fair are included in this week’s Clinton County News, including these shown here. In the top two photos, truck pull fans watched from the lower track grandstands Friday night as Steve Johnson make his way down the pulling track.

Below, there were plenty of events designed to keep the younger fair goer entertainend, including Tuesday night’s Family Night schedule that included several foot races as well as other races and contests.

In the bottom photo, in addition to the truck pull and Demolition Derby, even the youngest drivers were able to get in on the action with Wednesday night’s Power Wheels Derby.



