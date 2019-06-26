Weldon “Shorty” Gibson, 76, of Greenbriar Road, Monticello, Kentucky and a native of Albany, Kentucky passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019, at the Cumberland Valley Manor in Burkesville, Kentucky.

A Vietnam veteran, he was the son of the late Hogard and Dora Gibson and was also preceded in death by a son, Kenny Gibson, and four brothers, the late Burl, Charles, Carl and Tommy Gibson.

He is survived by two sisters, Sue Scott and Martha (Gene) Hunter, all of Albany; one brother, Wendell (Cindy) Gibson of Kokomo, Indiana; a special friend, Marie Clark; three step-children, Evelyn Turner, Margaret Hicks, and Billy (Debra) Atkinson, all of Monticello. Six step-grandchildren also survive.

Services were held Sunday, June 22, 2019, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Lonzo Tucker, Jr. officiating. Burial was in the Davis Chapel Cemetery with military honors.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.