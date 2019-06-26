Archie Linton Elmore, 69, of West Alexandria, Ohio, and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at his home.

He was the son of the late Edgar and Anna Lee Claywell Elmore.

He was the father of three daughters, Jeanine R. (Patrick) Yellman, Shanna G. (Galen) Via and Nedra S. (Bruce) Whitworth.

He was the brother of James Robert Elmore, the late Stevie Wayne Elmore, the late Gary Keith Elmore, Barbara Diane Elmore and Beverly Lynn Woosley.

Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Burial was in the Story Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.