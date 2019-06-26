, age 90, of Monticello, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Clinton County Care and Rehabilitation in Albany.

He was the son of Doyel and Fleada (Rude) Redman and was also preceded in death by his wife of fifty years, Effie Sue (Jones) Redman, a son, William “Billy” Redman, and a daughter, Glennie “Mousie” Redman.

He is survived by seven children, Johney (Karen) Redman of Texas, Pauline Redman of Albany, Kentucky, Bobby (Linda) Redman of Alpha, Kentucky, Letha (Bill) Martin, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky, Cindy (Roy) Johnson of Pall Mall, Tennessee, Ricky (Sherry) Redman, Delbert (Tonya) Redman all of Albany, Kentucky; a sister-in-law, Lue Cindy Voiles of Bean Blossom, Indiana; 15 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, with many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at 2:00 pm (CST) in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home with Bro. Luther Dishman officiating. Burial will follow in the Old Bethel Cemetery in Wayne County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences at www.campbell-new.com.

Thomas Melvin “Pap” Redman