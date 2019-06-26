City budget approved

Albany City Council, during another call meeting last Tuesday, June 18, adopted the city’s 2019-20 fiscal year budget. Four of six members were present. Council members Tony Delk was absent due to his work schedule and councilman Gene Ferrill was absent due to illness.

The motion to approve second and final reading of the budget was made by councilman Steve Lawson, seconded by council woman Tonya Thrasher and passed by unanimous vote without discussion.

The brief special meeting was then adjourned on a motion by Reed Sloan and seconded by Renee York.

The total budget for the upcoming fiscal year totals $4,097,754. As always, the vast majority of the total is in the water and sewer departments combined.

The water department revenues and expenditures account for over half of the total budget, at $2,489,887 while the sewer departments budget is estimated at $366,027.

The total budget from the general fund is $1,067,000 while ‘other funds’ including water and sewer is $3,030,754.00. Other totals that make up the ‘other funds’ include approximately $175,000 from the following: general fund carry over; KLEFPF; municipal (road) aid and LGEA (Local Government Economic Assistance) funds.

Property taxes are estimated to raise approximately $135,000 while license and permits budget estimates is $911,600 and includes: business/occupational license; insurance premium; franchise fees; vehicle taxes; cable franchise and fire membership fees.

The general fund expense budget is estimated at $258,251 while other department budgets include the Albany Police Department, $597,277; Albany Fire Department, $128,300; street department, $258,012 for a total general government expenditure total of $1,241,840.00.

The total estimated expense in waste water utilities is $366,027. Water utilities revenue in the budget was listed at $2,489,887 with a total water and wastewater budget of $2,855,914.00.

The city’s fiscal year budget in full text is available for inspection at Albany City Hall during normal business hours.

The next regular meeting of Albany City Council is scheduled for next Tuesday, July 2 at 5 p.m. at city hall and is open to the general public.