County awarded over $430,000 in road funds

During the Thursday, June 20 regular meeting of Clinton County Fiscal Court, Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Department of Rural and Municipal Aid Commissioner Gray Tomblyn II announced $431,753 in discretionary funds for vital resurfacing work on eight roads. Resurfacing repairs address existing surface cracks, potholes, raveling, and base failures.

The investment supports Governor Matt Bevin’s commitment to prioritize transportation infrastructure projects and increase economic opportunity across the Commonwealth.

“The Bevin Administration continues to focus on taking care of what we have at both the state and local level to address critical infrastructure needs that improve safety and support job creation and retention,” said KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas. “This funding builds upon existing transportation investments and allows the Cabinet to collaborate with local governments to identify projects that will have large impacts to communities.”

Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig identified these roads as being among the most critical in the county.

“The Fiscal Court and I would like to take a moment to thank Governor Bevin for awarding Clinton County the $431,753 in discretionary road fund monies to resurface these roads in our county,” said Craig.

Project submitted to the Department of Rural and Municipal Aid for discretionary fund consideration were evaluated by KYTC district staff to assess the condition of roads and determine the most critical needs based on factors such as safety, economic impact, and traffic volumes.

“I’m pleased to hear that Clinton County has received funding for these much needed resurfacing projects,” Sen. Max Wise said. “I look forward to completion, knowing our community will benefit greatly from upgraded roadways.”

The roads set to be addressed provide access to more than 100 homes, two businesses, two churches and multiple side roads.

“Investing in our infrastructure is an ongoing commitment,” said Rep. Jeff Hoover. “I certainly appreciate Governor Bevin recognizing the needs of rural Kentucky and agreeing to fund some much needed projects in Clinton County. We must take care of our roads and bridges as our citizens deserve no less. I am pleased to see some of the state transportation money released for this purpose in Clinton County and know Judge Craig and our magistrates will make good use of these funds.”

Resurfacing work will address the following roads:

* Mogg Road (County Road 1053) from mile point 0.00 to mp 1.32;

* Poll Road (County Road 1038) from mile point 0.00 to mp 0.32;

* Wells Bottom Road (County Road 1320) from mile point 0.00 to mp 1.09;

* Perdue Road (County Road 1013) from mile point 0.00 to 0.69;

* Dale Hollow Manor Road (County Road 1267) from mile point 0.00 to mp 0.59;

* Pleasant Ridge Road (County Road 1017) from mile point 0.00 to mp 1.70;

* Circle Road (County Road 1240) from mile point 0.18 to mp 0.80;

* Wood Street/Old Burkesville Road (County Roads 1005 and 1012) from mile point 0.48 on Wood Street to mp 0.52 on the Old Burkesville Road.

The Clinton County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work and KYTC will reimburse the county for the projects.

Magistrates turned in several roads in each perspective district they felt could use repairs, with the transportation department making the final calls on which roads were chosen to be funded for repair work.