, 83, of Nicholasville, Kentucky and a native of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home.

He was a member of the Highway Church of the Nazarene and the son of the late Joe A. and Alleene Gibson Mims.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret Deane Mims of Nicholasville.

He is also survived by a daughter, Kristal (Randal) Curry of Albany; four sons, Samuel Warren Mims and Richard Kenneth (Nancy) Mims of Albany, Gregory Allison Mims of Nicholasville, Kentucky and Kevin Joe Mims of Lexington.

Also surviving are 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Services were held Monday, July 1, 2019, at Highway Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Mark Horton and Dr. Vic Reasoner officiating. Burial was in the Highway Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Joe Gibson Mims