, 79, of Cleveland, Tennessee passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Albany, Kentucky to the late Charlie and Geneva Matthews Talbott. He proudly served in the United States Army. He was a Christian by faith.

Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 33 years, Wanda Caylor Talbott; one sister, Kathy Taylor; and three brothers, Frank, Kenneth, and Jerry Talbott.

He is survived by one son, Doug Talbott (Susan); one step-son, Buddy Borden (Deanna); one daughter, Tammy Talbott Gaadt (Erik); one step-daughter, Michelle Hipps (Gary); two sisters, Joann Wallen (Gayron) and Charlene Guffey (Jimmy); six granddaughters, two grandsons, five great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

The family chose cremation with Family Funeral and Cremation Services in charge of arrangements, including a military honors ceremony at the funeral home.

Howard D. Talbott