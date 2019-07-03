, 61, a resident of Hwy. 734 in Clinton County, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center.

He was born in Harrison County on June 3, 1958 to the late Marvin Mitchell and Eudora Withers Wiley.

He is survived by his wife, Dru Gray Wiley; two daughters, Ashlee (Shane) Stephens and Lesley (Ryan) Sinks; and four grandchildren.

Also surviving are a sister, Jodell (Raymond) Works; two brothers, Larry Mitchell (Amy Quinn) Wiley,and Mark Stevie Wiley, and many other relatives survive.

A celebration of life was held on Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 at the Cynthiana Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cynthiana Christian Church, 202 North Main Street, Cynthiana, Kentucky 41031 or to the National Kidney Foundation, www.kidney.org.

Marvin W. “Marvelous Marvin” Wiley