James G. “Smitty” Smith, 84, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the owner and operator of Smitty’s Drive In for 38 years (1962-2000) and was also a member of the Albany City Council for 40 years.

He was a member of the Albany Masonic Lodge #206 and Eastern Star and Shriners.

He is survived by his wife, Shelva Smith, a daughter, Sherry Shepherd and two grandchildren, Brandon Smith Shepherd and Brett Smith Shepherd, all of Lexington.

Masonic services were held Friday at Talbott Funeral Home and the funeral services were held Saturday, June 29, at Central Grove Baptist Church with Bro. Mike Huffaker and Bro. Larry Brown officiating.

Burial was in the Central Grove Cemetery.

Talbott Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.