Clinton grand jury returns one multi-count indictment in June

The Clinton County Grand Jury convened on June 6 in regular session. The 12-member panel named one person in a six-count true bill handed down in open circuit court.

The following indictment was returned in last month’s session:

* Christopher S. York, 32, was charged for alleged criminal attempt to commit escape-second degree; three counts of third degree terroristic threatening; assault-third degree; and persistent felony offender-second degree. The alleged offenses occurred on or about May 29 of this year.

(Editor’s Note: An indictment is a statement of probable cause to believe an offense has been committed and further court proceedings are warranted. Individuals named in an indictment are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.)