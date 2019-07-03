Don’t forget the Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Show

Time off from the job, firing up the grill, and of course fireworks are how we all love to celebrate this Independence Day – 4th of July – holiday.

With that in mind, and while many of you will be planning on enjoying your own fireworks display, don’t forget the community fireworks show hosted by the Albany – Clinton County Chamber of

Commerce, Thursday, July 4, just after dark.

A joint venture between the Chamber, the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, the

Clinton Tourism Commission, Clinton County Fiscal Court and the Albany City Council, this year’s free show will be visible from the Mountain View

Recreation Park as well as along a portion of the U.S. 127 Bypass. Start time will be about dark.

We hope all of our readers and advertisers

enjoy a safe and happy Independence Day!