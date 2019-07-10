Chamber of Commerce extends gratitude for fireworks show help

Rick Mercader, a member of the Albany Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors in charge of coordinating the annual Chamber July 4 Fireworks Show, would like to extend a “Thanks” to everyone who helped in any way in the production of last week’s event.

A special thanks goes out to the Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, Albany Mayor Lyle Pierce and the Albany City Council, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig and the Clinton County Fiscal Court, the Clinton County Industrial Development Authority, and the Clinton County Tourism Commission.

He also expressed his gratitude to Charlotte and Larry Koger for their assistance in helping to set-up the event and to the Clinton County School Board and the Mountain View Recreation Park Board for the use of their facilities in staging the show and for a public viewing location.