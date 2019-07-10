, 70, of Albany, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at Baptist Hospital, Lexington, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of the late Truman Lowhorn and the late Minnie Pearl Lowhorn.

She is survived by one daughter, Lisa Sue Willis, of Albany; two sons, Terry Wayne Willis, Kenny Dale (Christa) Willis, of Albany; three step-children, Joann (Nelson) Graham, of South Carolina; Anna Faye Willis ,and Johnny (Maxine) Willis, all of Albany; three sisters, Joyce Faye Lowhorn, Barbara (Danny) Polston and Patricia Lowhorn; one brother, Joe (Rosemary)Lowhorn, all of Albany.

Also surviving are two grandchildren, 12 step-grandchildren, one great-grandchild, 24 step- great-grandchildren, one step-great-great grandchild and several nieces nephews.

Services were held Tuesday, July 9, at Talbott Funeral Home in Albany with Bro. Donnie Shelley officiating and burial in the Peolia Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Sue Willis