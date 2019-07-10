, 60, of Byrdstown, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Cookeville Regional Hospital.

He was son of the late Hubert Elder, a member of The River Community Church, Cookeville, and was a long time Funeral Director/Embalmer in Tennessee and Kentucky.

He is survived by his mother, Kay Elder; his wife, Denise Elder, both of Byrdstow, Tennessee.

Also surviving are one son, Samuel (Erica) Elder, Cookeville Tennessee; one sister, Linda (Pete) Crouch; and one brother, Ernie Elder, all of Byrdstown, Tennessee; a step-brother, Billy (Shanna) Wilburn and a step-sister, Becky (Don) Clark. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

He was also preceded in death by a step-brother, Bobby Wilburn.

Services were held Monday, July 8, at Bloomington Christian Church in Byrdstown with Bro. Steve McClure officiating

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, or St Judes Children’s Hospital.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Kenny Elder