, 100, of Louisville, Kentucky, and a native of Albany, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at Clinton Co Care and Rehab.

She was the wife of the late Tony Allen.

She is survived by one daughter, Linda Amatuzzo (Warren) Philpot, of Louisville Kentucky.

Also surviving are two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services were held Saturday, July 6, at Talbott Funeral home with Bro. Michael Cooper officiating and burial in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Eva Nell Sloan Allen