Iva Lee Summers, 88, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019, at her residence on Grider Hill Dock Road in Albany, Kentucky.

A retired school teachers for the Clinton County school system, she was the wife of the late James Summers and the daughter of the late R.L. and Verlie May Stearns Dickerson.

She was the sister of Cordell F. (Mattie) Dickerson and Lena Mae Copeland, both of Albany, J.M. (Mary) Dickerson of Paris, Kentucky; and Virginia Burte of Fort Myers, Florida.

She is also survived by a great-grand nephew, Liam Dickerson.

She was preceded in death by three siblings; John Quentin Dickerson, Frances Vincent and Elizabeth Sanders.

Services were held Wednesday, July 10-, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. with Bro. Ronnie Bernard officiating and burial in the Grider Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.