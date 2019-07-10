Bell facing drug related charges after execution of search warrant

On Wednesday, July 3 at approximately 5:11 p.m., Trooper Jordan Carter assisted the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department in executing a search warrant at a residence on Fairgrounds Road in the city limits of Albany.

While searching the residence, Trooper Carter located a large amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Arnold Paul Bell, 53, of Albany, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance first degree-first offense (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first degree-first offense (over two or more grams methamphetamine), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bell was lodged in the Clinton County Jail.