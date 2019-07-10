July 4 fireworks another success





Clinton Countians enjoyed a top-level display of American pride last week with the Independence Day / 4th of July Fireworks show that went off without a hitch.

Albany/Clinton County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Beard was well pleased with the fireworks displays.

“The fireworks show was everything I had hoped for. The fireworks lit up the sky in beautiful patriotic colors. The show lasted about 30 minutes and spectators were sitting all around town to watch and, of course, many were at the park,” Beard said. “I viewed the show from the bypass with a line of cars all the way down for miles on both sides. Afterwards, I drove into town to get some ice cream. The local restaurants were busy after the fireworks show which allowed everyone to extend the evening with late holiday hours.”

The fireworks show was brought to the people of Clinton County by several different agencies in Albany.

“Thanks to all the positive and appreciative comments on social media,” Beard said. “On behalf on the Chamber, I would like to thank our sponsors for making it possible. Clinton County Tourism, City of Albany and council, Mayor Lyle Pierce, IDA, Judge Ricky Craig and all the magistrates and Rick Mercader for overseeing the show that night.”