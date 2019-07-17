Pickett County Press …

The City Council of the Town of Byrdstown recently voted to give approval for Mayor Sam Gibson to bid on the online auction for the property known as the old Regions Banks. The bid was not to exceed $350,000. The town won the bid at $242,000 with a 10 percent buyer’s premium. Before the property went to auction, it was listed for $370,000. Tennessee Property data has a market value of $450,000.

“This building along with the parking and property is an asset to our city and county,” said Mayor Gibson. According to him, money to purchase the property came from the general fund balance which had additional revenue in sales, property and beverage taxes. “The economy over the last few years has generated an increase of sales tax for the city,” said the mayor.

The property was once looked at by the county for a possible site for a courtroom, court offices, and future jail. According to Pickett County Executive Carey Garner, they were not able to pursue the purchase due to the financial condition of the county.

Pickett County Sheriff Dana Dowdy has stated that he would be interested in potentially creating office space within the building if feasible.

Mayor Gibson has expressed the interest to work with the county to help provide office space for county offices in any way possible. Hopefully, there can be some type of an arrangement made between the city and county that can be both beneficial and cost-effective.

The building is approximately 6,585 square feet, with two acres.

————————–

An accident involving a truck and a semi sadly claimed the life of a 17-year-old Pickett County High School senior.

The accident occurred on Pendergrass Mountain Road on Friday, July 5 around 4:24 p.m. The report states that a 2001 Dodge pickup was traveling westbound when it entered the eastbound lane striking a semi-truck head on.

Douglas “Cole” Sells was killed during the crash. The driver of the 2016 Kenworth semi, Charles Irwin, 31, of Burkesville, Kentucky, was uninjured.

Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper Toby Beaty investigated the accident.

————————–

Cookeville attorney Wesley Bray will replace retiring Judge David Patterson as criminal court judge in the 13th Judicial District.

Gov. Bill Lee appointed Bray to the position a week ago Monday.

Bray was among three candidates recommended by the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission in May following interviews with members of the commission at Tennessee Tech’s Bell Hall.

“I’m excited and humbled,” Bray said.

He was actually driving to deal with an air conditioner repair issue at his office when he received the call from the governor.

“I had my phone in the seat because of the new law, so he left me a voice mail,” Bray said.

Two other candidates recommended by the commission were Rebecca Brady, assistant general counsel for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and Michael Shipman, of Shipman and Crim, PLLC.

Bray said he had been winding down his law practice and talking to retiring Judge Patterson, who announced his retirement earlier this year, in preparation for what he hoped would be the governor’s appointment.

“A friend of mine from law school had said to ‘always be prepared,’” Bray said. “I’ve always tried to live by that motto. I truly care about the people of the Upper Cumberland and want to be ready to hit the ground running on day one.

“I want to get to work as quick as I can,” Bray said.

Bray said he’s already planning to be a candidate for the remaining two years of Patterson’s eight-year term in the 2020 election.

Bray has been in private solo practice since 2005, handling criminal and family law cases. Prior to that, he worked in the 13th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

He has a Bachelor’s Degree in psychology from Tennessee Tech and a law degree from Nashville School of Law.

Bray and his wife, Ashley, have three children.

The 13th Judicial District includes Clay, Cumberland, DeKalb, Overton, Pickett, Putnam and White counties.

Bray will split the criminal court case load in those counties with Judge Gary McKenzie.