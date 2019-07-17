The Herald News …

Sometime in the evening of Thursday, June 27, a body was discovered along with a vehicle in Metcalfe County. The badly decomposed body was sent to Frankfort for an autopsy and identification.

No cause of death has been released.

The Kentucky State Police have been contacted numerous times and as of press time (last week) had released no information.

There has been much hearsay that it could possibly be the body of Adam McCoy, a 42-year-old man who has been missing since leaving his home on May 24. However, nothing has been verified. Also unverified by KSP Post 15 was that the vehicle near the body was that of the missing McCoy.

—————————

On Tuesday, July 2 at approximately 2 p.m., deputies with the Metcalfe County Sheriff’s Office were requested to assist the Kentucky Division of Protection and Permanency with a home visit on Nobot Summer Shade Road in the Summer Shade community of Metcalfe County.

During the investigation, deputies discovered suspected methamphetamine and several items of drug paraphernalia concealed inside the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Marty D. McCoy, 40, was placed under arrest and transported to the Barren County Jail and released into the custody of the jailer on charges of possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (drug unspecified) and possession of drug paraphernalia.