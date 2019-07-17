Turnovers … by Alan B. Gibson

Summer vacation for athletes coming to an end

We may have (finally) just reached the dog days of summer with high humidity, dryer conditions and scorching temperatures, but, believe it or not, for our high school aged athletes, summer is about to come to an end.

At least the part of summer that deals with time off from organized sports.

The official KHSAA “so called” dead period came to an end last week, and this week is the first allowed organized practice for most of sanctioned sports that will take place in what is considered the fall segment.

The exception to that first practice date is with football, which was allowed to take the field for its first organized practice in helmet only last week.

The first full gear football practice will be August 1.

So, fall sports fans – golf, volleyball, football, soccer, cross country – hang in there, your down time is almost over and before you know it, you’ll be in the stands or on the sidelines cheering your favorite big blue fall athlete on.

There’s still plenty of lake, boating, golf, baseball and softball and other outdoor opportunities for everyone to keep us busy and in shape, so . . .

In the meantime – let’s take it outside for a few months!