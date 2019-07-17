James Curtis Scott

, 70, of Franklin, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville Kentucky, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019, at The Hopkins Center in Woodburn, Kentucky.

He was the son of Archie and Beatrice Lacky Scott. He was a member of Living Word Community Church and a truck driver for Daily Express.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis Gail Scott, his brothers, Calston Scott and Leon Scott.

He is survived by his children, Robert (Regina) Scott, Tori (James) Goodrum, and seven grandchildren.

The funeral service was conducted on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Powell officiating. Burial was in the Burkesville Cemetery in Burkesville, Kentucky.

Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements.

