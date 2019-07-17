, 73, of Albany, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at The Medical Center at Albany in Albany, Kentucky.

He was the son of William Perry Harris and Mary Alta Groce Harris-Smith. He was of Christian faith, a member of Spears Chapel Community Church, a retired Staff Sergeant of the U. S. Army, a Veteran of the Vietnam War, and had worked for Cagles Keystone Foods in Albany, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-brother, William Harris, Jr.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah Oxley Harris of Albany, Kentucky; his children, Thomas Perry Harris and Casey Harris, both of Tipp City, Ohio, Richele Kayton of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Elizabeth Sosa of Grove City, Ohio, Andrew Harper and Amber Harper, both of Albany, Kentucky,;his siblings, Rita Ann Kelly of Warner Robins, Georgia, Jeffrey T. Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Michael Smith of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Allen Smith of Sellersburg, Indiana; several grandchildren.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, July 14, 2019, in the Memory Chapel of Norris-New Funeral Home with Bro. Gary Cash officiating. Norris-New Funeral Home in Burkesville, Kentucky was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at www.norris-new.com.

Richard Lee Harris