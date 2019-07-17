John Thurman, Jr., 92, a native of Clinton County, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

He was a World War II Veteran serving in the Navy, was the Master of Lynhurst Masonic Lodge #721, and was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Elma.

He will be fondly remembered by his children and their spouses, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Local survivors include a cousin, Gene Witham.

Funeral services were held Friday, July 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park, Indianapolis, with burial in Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park.