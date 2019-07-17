, 59, of Albany passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at The Medical Center-Bowling Green,

She was the daughter of the late Ray and Hazel Choate, and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Rachael Choate.

She is survived by one son, Nick Boils; a special friend, Danny Carrender; one brother, Allen (Tessa Choate), all of Albany: three sisters, Teresa Choate, Burkesville, Kentucky; ,Janet (Dewayne) Guthrie, Albany, Kentucky and Rebecca (Jerry) Halman, of Ohio.

Services were held Saturday, July 13, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Nathan Boils officiaing and burial in the Davis Chapel Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at the funeral home.

Talbott Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements.

Geri Choate Bowlin