Gary Lenn Duncan, 62, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at The Medical Center of Albany,

He is survived by four sons; Jonathan Dotson, of Independence, Missouri, Brandon Douglas Duncan of Kansas City, Missouri, Brandon Wayne Duncan of Akron, Ohio, and Gary Duncan, Jr. of Belton, Missouri; two daughters; Danielle Ivy of McQueeney, Texas and Lacey Duncan of Belton, Missouri.

He is also survived by one brother: Terry Duncan of Albany; 11 grand children and one great-grandchild.

Services were held Tuesday, July 23, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. Prentis Evans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family and may be left at the funeral home