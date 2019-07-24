, 90, of Albany, passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Pickett County Care and Rehab, in Byrdstown, Tennessee.

She is survived by two sons, Hank Chilton and Chuck Chilton, both of Lexington, Kentucky and one daughter, Barbara Kalember of Mesa, Arizona. She is also survived by five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, July 24, at Talbott Funeral Home with Bro. David Stearns officiating. Burial was in Memorial Hill Cemetery.

Arrangements by Talbott Funeral Home of Albany.

Eula Upchurch Chilton