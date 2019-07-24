Margaret Lois Polston Jones, (Momma Lois to many people), 72, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Wayne County, Kentucky.

She was the daughter of Rube Adam and Florene Cowan Polston, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Larry (Hoggie) Edward Jones; a brother James “Matador” Polston; her sisters; Uthal Polston Graham, Ruth Polston Cole, Anita Polston Dowell, Judy Polston Nelson, and a nephew, Turk Polston.

She is survived by her daughter, Joni (Mike) Roberts; her grandchildren Ben and Chance Roberts; her sisters; Flonnie Polston Tapley, Bell Jones, and Paulette Polston, all of Albany, Kentucky; special friends; Tommie Ann Roberts and Nancy Hancock both of Monticello, Kentucky, with several special nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and many other relatives and friends.

The funeral service was conducted Monday, July 22, 2019, in the Chapel of Campbell-New Funeral Home, with Bro. Tommy Hensley officiating. Burial followed in the Craig Cemetery in Clinton County, Kentucky.

Campbell-New Funeral Home of Albany, Kentucky was in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences at www.campbell-new.com.