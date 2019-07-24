NEWS travels to Space and Rocket Center

The Clinton County News recently traveled with Charles and Patsy Jones to Huntsville, Alabama, where they visited and toured the United States Space and Rocket Center. Above, the NEWS and Charles Jones are shown in front of one of the jets on display at the center. Jones said it was a great learning experience and recommended the short trip to all Clinton County News readers.

Going on a trip? Take the Clinton County News along and make a photo and we’ll publish it in the newspaper. Send the photo in its full resolution jpg format, attached to an email to: gpcompany@kih.net