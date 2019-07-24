Fiscal court hears update on naming U.S. 127 to honor Lt. Conner

Clinton County Fiscal Court held its monthly meeting last Thursday, July 18 with all court members present and mainly routine items of business on the half-hour meeting agenda.

The court first approved the monthly and quarterly treasurer’s reports, including the final quarter of 2018, as well as fund transfers and voted to pay claims and bills.

They also approved final settlement for the County Clerk’s office, and was presented excess fee funds from both current clerk Nathan Collins and the former clerk, the late Shelia Booher.

During a presentation from Emergency Management Director Lonnie Scott, it was announced the county had received a $5,621.66 grant from the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security to implement a 911 texting solution messaging system at the dispatch center.

Scott also noted the court needed to have an emergency contingency plan in place naming those in succession in case the county judge were unavailable during emergencies.

Magistrate Terry Buster noted that the last time the plan was put in place, the court went with the longest serving magistrates–in order–as to who would be in charge in such a situation. In this case, magistrate Mickey Riddle is currently the longest serving magistrate on the court and the rest of the members agreed to keep that plan as is.

The court also voted to approve a bid that would total $12,495 for a police car from Chicago Motors, Inc. on a 2014 Dodge Charger with 84,728 miles to replace a wrecked sheriff’s department vehicle.

The car will be funded by the county’s insurance, which it was noted there was up to $15,000 available for a replacement purchase.

It was also noted that a couple of other new police vehicles for the department, which is being funded primarily by a grant, should finally be delivered soon.

After approving the sheriff’s department’s financial settlement, Clinton County Judge/Executive Ricky Craig presented the court information about assistance being received from Frankfort to help have a stretch of highway named in honor of the late Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Lt. Garlin Murl Conner.

Local VFW Post 1096, which is being revitalized, is working on support to have an 11-mile stretch of the 127 Bypass from Junction Station beginning at Highway 90 to the Tennessee State Line renamed the Lt. Garlin Murl Conner Memorial Highway.

Recently, the Albany City Council adopted a resolution in support of the measure.

Judge Craig passed out an email correspondence between himself and State Senator Max Wise pertaining to the issue.

In part, the judge noted he had talked with the Kentucky Department of Transportation, which had advised it would have to be brought up in legislative session.

Sen. Wise replied, “I certainly can do that, but the road naming for any bridge or road can only be done while we are in legislative session, January-April. We can certainly do this in 2020 when we go back in (session).”

The Senator added that he would need to get the correct section of the bypass of where the signage will appear, which will be done prior to next year’s session taking place.

The court then voted to hire Stacy Evans on the road department, to replace Bruce Stearns who is undergoing health problems. Evans pay will start out at $8.50 per hour, up to $9 per hour after the 90-day trial period.

Department reports were then given.

Among some discussion during those reports was to get someone to repair the heating and cooling system at the Clinton County Jail, as soon as possible. It was also noted that new 911 maps would soon be needed listing all new roads, etc.

Sandy Simpson, Field Representative for First District Congressman James Comer, then briefly addressed the court, thanking the judge and court members for the work they were doing for the county.

She also offered her and the Congressman’s assistance in dealing with federal issues or writing letters in support of federal grants that may be available.

Finally, magistrate Buster again said he would like to see all county employees get some type of pay increase, if only but a quarter per hour, to help offset the cost of living.

Judge Craig said they were still looking into the feasibility of that and may revisit the issue at the court’s next meeting, which is scheduled for August 15.