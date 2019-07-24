IDA holds lengthy meeting, awards sealing bid

The Clinton County Industrial Development Authority held a longer than usual meeting last Thursday morning, July 18 with five of seven members present.

The meeting, which lasted well over an hour, included two closed session on two separate topics, along with other general items of business.

The IDA had received two bids on the sealing and striping of the Welcome Center parking lot and on a motion by Barney Latham, voted to accept the low bid of $3,800 from R & D Asphalt of Burkesville.

Following a brief discussion, the authority members also opted to keep their regular meetings on a two month basis rather than going to a monthly schedule.

The board will continue to meet on the second Thursday of each “odd” month of the year at 11 a.m. and hold special call meetings when and if the need arises.

The board also agreed to request at $1,000 donation from the Chamber of Commerce be given back to the IDA. The funds were to be used as part of funding a promotional booth at this year’s Kentucky State Fair, as has been done in the past.

Clinton County Tourism Commission Chairman Patrick Padron as well as Albany – Clinton County Chamber of Commerce Board Member Alan Gibson, who were at the meeting, explained that the request for the booth space had not been turned in on time this year and the Chamber planned on reimbursing the donation.

Padron also noted this situation would not happen in the future, as next year, the booth space rental would be guaranteed prior to the application deadline.

On a motion by board member Randy Speck, the members voted unanimously to remove the old signage at the Welcome Center property that listed past names, etc. and not have new ones installed.

The board then discussed rentals of the Welcome Center conference room and eventually decided to set a fee of $100, non-refundable to anyone, groups or organizations, that use the facility and make determinations on an individual basis if the room could be donated for a specific cause.

Following a written open records request from Clinton County News Editor and Publisher Al Gibson, seeking records of past credit card transactions, attorney Gary Little, who was representing the board, recommended they enter into closed session to discuss the issue since it may pertain to possible litigation.

The board entered into an approximate 40-minute closed session and upon returning to open session, agreed to turn over all records they have available on the subject within a three-day working period as required by law.

After voting to pay claims and bills, the IDA went into a second closed session to discuss a possible loan prospect.

Upon returning to open session, a motion was made by Dawn Tompkins, seconded by Randy Speck, to approve Frankie Norris a small business related loan in the request of $4,100 plus fees after completion of financial paperwork. The motion passed by unanimous vote.

The next regular meeting of the IDA is scheduled for Thursday, September 12 at 11 a.m. at the Welcome Center and is open to the public.