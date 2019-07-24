127 Yard Sale next week

Although next week will not be one of the “big three” summer holidays Clinton Countians enjoy from late May through early September, it will again feel like a holiday with added travelers all across the area as the “World’s Longest Yard Sale,” aka, U.S. 127 Yard Sale will be held.

The 2019 yard sale’s “official” dates are Thursday through Sunday, August 1-4. However, as always, vendors across the sale route, including here in Albany and Clinton County, will begin setting up at least a day or two early.

In fact, on Monday afternoon of this week – some nine days before the official August 1 start of the popular event, some vendors were already setting up tents and putting merchandise near the intersection of U.S. 127 and Ky. 90, near Junction Station, Stuff and The Dollar General store in the Snow Community.

That particular location is traditionally one of the “epicenters” of 127 Sale activities year in and year out.

As always, the most popular spots to find large sales will be at the Hwy. 90 and 127 intersection near Junction Station, Mountain View Park and the lot at the Welcome Center in the north city limits of Albany.

Those are some of the larger sale areas, but homes and roadsides will also be filled with buyers and sellers, so motorists and shoppers are reminded to take precautions while driving or walking and be aware of slow traffic or sudden stops.

The following is general information with most frequently asked questions and answers that explains all about the 127 Sale, including its long history.

What is the 127 Yard Sale?

The 127 Yard Sale is an annual event which takes place the first Thursday-Sunday in August of each year. It’s literally “The World’s Longest Yard Sale!” The route spans six states (Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia and Alabama) and is nearly 700 miles long. This unique event draws hundreds of thousands of people (shoppers/vendors) each year from all around the country.

Where is the 127 Yard Sale?

The 127 Yard Sale takes place for the most part on Highway 127, hence the name, “127 Yard Sale.” The route goes from Addison, Michigan to Gadsden, Alabama. In Chattanooga, Tennessee, Highway 127 ends and the 127 Yard Sale route continues on Lookout Mountain Parkway through Georgia and Alabama.

What is the length of the 127 Yard Sale route?

It currently spans 690 miles, five miles north of Addison, Michigan and ending in Gadsden, Alabama.

When did the 127 Yard Sale begin?

The 127 Yard Sale began in 1987 (and is now in its 32nd year.)

Mike Walker, former Fentress County Executive in Jamestown, Tennessee, planned the event to encourage travelers to bypass interstate highways such as I-40 and I-75 in favor of scenic routes that would take them through rural communities and allow them to experience what the small towns and cities have to offer.

With state parks, historical attractions, scenic drives, waterfalls, opportunities for hiking and biking, rivers and lakes for boating, train rides, horseback riding, fishing, bluegrass music, arts and crafts festivals, and more, this provided a great opportunity to bring more visitors to Tennessee and the 127 Yard Sale route.

Visitors from across the country as well as those who have traveled internationally to the sale, will enjoy both the yard sales and attractions along the 127 Yard Sale route.

When was the Lookout Mountain Parkway added to the 127 Yard Sale route?

The Lookout Mountain Parkway, named by Reader’s Digest as one of America’s most scenic drives, was added to the route a few years after the sale began. The Parkway leaves Chattanooga as TN-148 and becomes several different highway numbers before reaching Gadsden, AL.

Where are the yard sales?

Everywhere along the yard sale route. In the front yards of people’s homes, fields, pastures, on side streets, in empty lots, at businesses, community parks, and town centers.

Some areas will have large groups of vendors together which are called “Major Vendor Shops,” while others will be set up separately. As you meander your way from one yard sale to the next, Highway 127 will take you through rural areas with beautiful scenery, so enjoy the ride.

What time does the yard sale open and close?

There’s no set “opening” or “closing” time for the individual sales along the sale route. Each vendor chooses the time they want to “open for business.” However, typically vendors are open by 8 a.m. and stay open late into the evening, often until dark.

What payment methods do vendors accept?

Like traditional yard sales you can expect a lot of cash sales, but more and more vendors are accepting credit cards. Still, it’s important to come with plenty of cash in various denominations. It’s easier to haggle when a vendor sees that you have only a certain amount of cash.

What if I run out of space in my vehicle to store the items I’ve purchased?

There’s no reason to stop shopping if you run out of space in your car, van, RV, or trailer. Along the route you will find shipping centers and of course the USPS.

Consider bringing flattened boxes of different sizes, tape, and other packing materials in case you need it. USPS flat rate boxes are free and allow anything that fits in the box to ship no matter how much it weighs. Even if you don’t need to ship items home you may still want to protect that precious antique or glassware that you’re purchased.

How long will it take to get from point A to point B?

Traffic along the 127 route can slow down considerably in congested areas, but how far you can travel in one day is more dependent on what your personal goals are and how much ground you want to travel each day. If you want to stop at every yard sale then it will be impossible to cover the entire route in four days (the duration of the event.) You may become intrigued with a specific area once you get to it and end up spending more time there than you initially planned.

Our best advise is this: Make a plan based on your goals and the time you have allotted to travel. Decide in advance how much time you want to spend in each area and try to stick with your plan. Generally, 100-150 miles is about as much ground as you can reasonably travel in a day.

What kind of lodging will I find near the yard sales and should I make reservations?

There are plenty of accommodations located along the 127 Yard Sale route, from hotels and motels, cabins and campgrounds and bed and breakfast inns. Making reservations is a wise decision but you need to have a plan and be disciplined to make your destination each night. If you wait until late in the day to find a room it may be more difficult and you may have to travel several miles off the sale route to find accommodations.

Vendor Information:

How do I become a

vendor?

Anyone can be a vendor by simply having a yard sale in their yard, at their business, or setting up in a designated vendor space. Many communities have different locations where vendors from within and outside of that town or city can set up a booth.

What items can I sell?

You can sell just about anything you want! At the 127 Yard Sale vendors sell all kinds of things including antiques and collectibles, apparel, arts and crafts, automotive parts/accessories, electronics, furniture, farm implements, glassware, jewelry and watches, housewares, musical instruments, computers, sporting goods, tools, toys, food, produce and much, much more.

Note: Some cities and/or counties may require permits and/or have rules about what you can sell. It’s advised you check in the location you plan to sell.

Albany and Clinton County welcomes all vendors and bargain hunters to our area next week and remember the saying, “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.”