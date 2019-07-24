Raid at Albany motel nets two drug arrests

After months and months of investigations, the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department executed two search warrants on Friday, July 19, that led to the arrests of David Lane Stockton, 54, of Albany and Christy Renee Chrisley, 35 of Albany.

The search warrants were executed at the Royal Inn Motel at room number 29.

“After receiving numerous complaints for several months, we executed two different search warrants at the Royal Inn,” Sheriff Jeff Vincent said. “We’ve had numerous complaints on room number 29. It took a while to develop enough probable cause for a search warrant.”

Getting the search warrant requires the law enforcement agency to provide probable cause and a judge needs to sign the affidavit in order for the search warrant to be legal.

Chrisley was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in marijuana (less than eight ounces) and the theft of a stolen EBT card.

Stockton was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the first degree (methamphetamine), trafficking in a controlled substance first degree first offence (methamphetamine) less than two grams, and controlled substance endangerment to a child in the first degree.

According to the police report, Stockton was inside the room when the search warrant was executed. During the search on Stockton’s person, a small bag of meth was found in his front pocket and large sum of money was also taken from his person ($1,208). There was also a juvenile in the room according to the police report.

Drugs in Clinton County has been a growing problem for some time now. From fields and fields of marijuana being cut down to a number of meth labs found in the county, Sheriff Vincent believes he is working on the problem, however, he doesn’t think he can cure the issue.

“We could arrest one everyday and at the end of my term there would still be some out there,” Vincent said.

Both Stockton and Chrisley were lodged in the Clinton County Jail.

In a separate case, Sheriff Deputy Jose Lagos arrested Debra Bell and Heather Bell on Fairgrounds Road on Wednesday, July 3, 2019.

“Lagos was investigating a case on a stolen EBT card which led him to obtain search warrants on 23 Fairgrounds Road,” Vincent said.

Debra Bell was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense over two grams, fraudulent use of credit card (EBT) under $500, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container first offense.

Heather Bell was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, illegal possession of a legend drug, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree first offense (methamphetamine) and theft-receipt of a stolen credit/debit card (more than two cards).

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Kentucky State Police and the Albany Police Department.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, along with the Kentucky State Police and the Albany Police Department, executed two search warrants on Friday, July 19, which led to the arrests of David Lane Stockton and Christy Renee Chrisley, both of Albany.