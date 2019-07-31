Anna Faye Willis, 57, of Albany, Kentucky, passed away July 28, 2019, at The Medical Center of Albany.

She is survived by her companion, Jeffery Alan Groce; her father, Willie Henry Willis; and her children, Allen Ross Davidson, Kirsten Nicole Stearns and Katie Lynn Groce.

She is also survived by her siblings, John E. (Maxine) Willis, Terry Wayne (Diann) Willis, Kenny Dale (Christe) Willis, Joann (Nelson) Graham and Lisa Sue (Bobley) Willis.

She was preceded in death by brother, Willie Earl Willis.

Also surviving are five granchildren, Hunter, Aiden, Topanga, Jameson and Ryan.

Services were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home with Bro. Jimmy Shelley officiating. Burial was in the Jeff Groce Cemetery.

Arrangements by the Weldon Haddix Funeral Home of Albany.